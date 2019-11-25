Pembina Pipeline pledges propane for Quebec shipped from western Canada

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) says it will ship propane to Quebec, "driven by doing what is right for the country and fellow Canadians" dealing with a fuel shortage caused by the strike by CN Rail workers.

PBA says it is preparing unit trains comprising up to 105 cars at its facility in Redwater in Alberta, which the company says is the only facility in Canada capable of amassing the quantities of propane to fill unit trains.

Farmers use propane to heat hog barns and henhouses, and to dry grain before storage, but the vast majority of Quebec's propane supply is imported by rail from Ontario.

It is not clear how the company will move the propane by rail during the strike.