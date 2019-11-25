Investors smack Kirkland Lake as Detour Gold deal adds cost burden

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) CEO Tony Makuch sought to assure investors today that the company's planned C$4.9B acquisition of Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) would not increase its costs, but shares sank 17.2% in today's trade.

Referring to the acquired Detour Lake mine in Ontario, which is expected to produce for more than 20 years and can generate 600K oz./year, "this is definitely a long-life asset that has potential to grow production and continue to be a long-life asset," Makuch said today.

But the mine brings a cost burden: Detour's all-in sustaining cost has climbed 15% to $1,198/oz. over the past three years, while KL has cut its AISC by almost half during the period to $562/oz. in this year's Q3, helping KL's stock price to surge by 8x while profits soared.

The acquisition "will increase Kirkland Lake's overall cost profile [and] raises concerns about potentially weaker exploration updates coming at Fosterville," one of KL's existing mines, says Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq.

KL will achieve cost cuts within 24 months, with a focus on supply chain and other G&A expenses, Makuch says.