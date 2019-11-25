Enterprise, Enbridge to launch open season for Seaway expansion

Seaway Crude Pipeline, a 50-50 joint venture owned by Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.2% ) and Enbridge (ENB +1% ), announces a binding open season to gauge shipper support for expanded crude oil capacity on its existing system originating in Cushing, Okla., and extending to the Texas Gulf Coast.

An expansion could provide an incremental 200K bbl/day or more of light crude capacity and include further quality enhancements in the segregation of heavy and light crude shipments.

The companies say as much as 100K bbl/day of initial light crude expansion capacity could be available beginning in H2 2020, with the expansion fully in-service in 2022.