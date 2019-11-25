Couche-Tard ups takeover bid for Caltex Australia to A$8.6B

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) raises its bid for fuel retailer Caltex Australia (OTCPK:CTXAY) to A$34.50/share in cash from an earlier rejected offer of A$32/share, valuing the Australian firm at ~A$8.6B (US$5.8B).

Caltex, which just announced plans for an IPO of a 49% stake in 250 core retail fueling sites, says it is considering the proposal.

Acquisitions have been a key growth vehicle for Circle K convenience store chain owner Couche-Tard, which has been active in M&A in North America amid a consolidation in the U.S. and Canadian convenience and fuel markets.