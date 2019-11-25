Seeking Alpha
Alibaba surges in Hong Kong debut, world's largest YTD listing

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is enjoying a strong debut in Hong Kong, rallying more than 7% to HK$189.50 after pricing its shares at $HK176 (~US$22.50), marking the city's biggest share sale in nine years.

Alibaba has raised at least $11.3B from the secondary listing, which could climb to as much as $12.9B if an over-allotment option is exercised.

The deal also is the year's biggest public offering, topping Uber's US$8.1B New York offering in May.

Alibaba's high-profile listing is seen as a show of confidence in Hong Kong despite months of political unrest and escalating violence that have clouded the city's business and economic growth.

