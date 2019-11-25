Blackstone commits to its biggest bet ever on drug development.

Blackstone (BX +2.3%) says it will invest $400M in a joint venture with Swiss drug company Ferring to develop an experimental gene therapy for bladder cancer, the P-E firm's largest ever bet on drug development.
Ferring will invest $170M in the JV, bringing total funding to $570M.
The JV will focus on the global development and U.S. commercialization of nadofaragene firadenovec, which is in late-stage development for high-grade, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin unresponsive, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
The companies say the gene therapy, which is currently in late Phase 3 development, has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA, which also has accepted and granted priority review for the drug's biologics license application.
