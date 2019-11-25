Novartis deal for MDCO good news for Alnylam, Arrowhead, analyst says

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +5.2% ) and Arrowhead Pharma (ARWR +15.8% ) are sharply higher, as Novartis' (NVS +0.9% ) $9.7B deal for The Medicines Co. (MDCO +22.2% ) is seen as good news for the two companies which are developing the same technology, says Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft.

MDCO is developing a cholesterol drug called inclisiran, a small interfering RNA therapy, and ALNY - which co-developed inclisiran - and ARWR also are working on RNAi drugs, and now, "with safety [and] proof-of-concept demonstrated across multiple therapeutic areas... we expect the platform potential to pique more interest," Raycroft writes.

ALNY also sells Onpattro, an RNAi drug that treats a genetic condition called hATTR amyloidosis.

"Safety was an overhang for the space for years, but biotechs have identified problem areas and made adjustments," Raycroft says.