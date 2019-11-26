Nevada next to drop Sprint-T-Mobile opposition

T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) efforts to close its deal with Sprint (NYSE:S) are gathering pace before a trial with opposing attorneys general on Dec. 9.

Nevada is the next state to drop its opposition to the deal in exchange for early deployment of the next generation of wireless and the promise of several hundred jobs.

On Monday, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton announced that his office also "reached a settlement with T-Mobile resolving the state's antitrust claims against the proposed merger."