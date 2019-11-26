Hormel Foods reports mixed Q4 results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reports volume down 2% and organic sales up 2% in Q4.

Revenue by segment: Grocery Products: $584.09M (-10%); Refrigerated Foods: $1.37B (+4%); Jennie-O Turkey Store: $398.51M (+3%); International & Other: $145.91M (-12%).

Gross profit rate decreased 140 bps to 19.7%.

SG&A expense rate improved 80 bps to 7.3%.

Operating margin rate +10 bps to 12.8%.

The company repurchased 4.3M shares for $174M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $9.50B to $10.3B; Diluted EPS: $1.69 to $ 1.83; Tax rate: 20.5% and 22.5%.

