Burlington Stores +2% after profit beat

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) reports comparable sale rose 2.7% in Q3 to edge past the 2.6% consensus mark of analyst. Total sales were up 8.6% during the quarter.

New and non-comparable store sales were negatively impacted by $9M in lost sales from 7 stores temporarily closed during Q3.

Gross margin was 42.4% of sales vs. 42.8% consensus and 42.4% a year ago. Merchandise margin increased 30 bps which was offset by a 20 bps increase in freight costs and a 10 bps negative impact from inventory write offs at temporarily closed stores.

The retailer ended the quarter with comparable inventory down 4% Y/Y.

Looking ahead, Burlington expects Q4 revenue growth of +9% to +10% vs. +9.7% consensus and EPS of $3.12 to $3.17 vs. $3.21 consensus.

Shares of Burlington Stores are up 1.80% premarket to $212.00.

