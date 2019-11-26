Best Buy +6% after strong guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) pops after the retailer lifts guidance to above expectations for the full year on a positive view of the holiday quarter.

The retailer expects full-year EPS of $5.81 to $5.91 vs. $5.60 to $5.75 prior view and $5.76 consensus. Best Buy also sees full-year enterprise comparable sales growth of +1% to +2% vs. +0.70% to +1.70% prior view.

Best Buy sees an enterprise non-GAAP operating income rate slightly up from the 4.6% rate a year ago, which compares to prior guidance of flat to slightly up.

Shares of Best Buy are up 5.78% premarket to $78.55.

