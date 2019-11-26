Momo reports beats, upside outlook

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) gains 0.7% after Q3 results beat estimates and upside Q4 revenue guidance that sees $624-656.2B versus the $629.3B consensus.

Q3 MAUs were up 3% Y/Y to 114.1M.

Total paying users of our live video service and VAS were 13.4M , up from 12.5M in last year's quarter.

Live video service revenues grew 18% Y/Y to $458.2M. Value-added service increased 86% to $148.9M.

Mobile marketing revenue dropped 30% to $11.5M due to decreases in demand and ad properties on the platform.

Mobile games revenue fell 43% to $2.2M as the number of paying users continued to decrease.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.