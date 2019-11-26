Eagle Materials to buy Kentucky cement plant from Cemex for $665M

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) agrees to acquire the Kosmos cement plant in Louisville, Ky., and related assets which include seven distribution terminals and substantial raw material reserves from Cemex (NYSE:CX) for $665M.

EXP expects the plant, which has the capacity to produce nearly 1.7M tons/year of cement, will increase its U.S. cement capacity by ~25% and be accretive to earnings and cash flow in the first full year of ownership.

EXP estimates CY 2019 normalized revenue and EBITDA before synergies for the acquired assets of $170M and $56M, respectively.