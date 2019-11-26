Titan Machinery down 6% on earnings miss

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) reports equipment revenue fell 3.1% to $245.99M in Q3.

Parts revenue grew 9.6% to $70.79M.

Service revenue up 11.1% to $27.55M.

Segment revenue: Agriculture: $214.07M (+2.1%); Construction: $78.03M (+1.3%); International: $68.83M (-7.3%).

Gross margin rate +60 bps to 19.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.2% to $21.83M.

FY2020 Guidance: Agriculture sales: +2% to +7%; Construction sales: +5% to +10%; International sales: flat vs. prior guidance of +2% to +7%; Diluted EPS: $0.50 to $0.60; Adjusted EPS: $0.75 to $0.85 vs. prior outlook of $0.75 to $0.95.

TITN -5.7% premarket.

