Cresco Labs frees up more cash

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) announces the signing of a binding agreement for the sale-and-leaseback of two properties in Ohio and Michigan.
The deals will bring in non-dilutive funding of ~$38M for the company
Cresco Labs also announces the mutual termination of an agreement to acquire VidaCann.
"With the flexibility to continue to leverage non-dilutive funding options like sale-lease-back agreements, we are well-positioned to continue executing on our strategy to build the most important, enduring company in U.S. cannabis," says Cresco Labs CEO Charlie Bachtell.
