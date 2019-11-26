Cummins announces 2,000 layoffs

In another hit to the trucking industry, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) confirmed to Inside Indiana Business its plans to layoff approximately 2,000 salaried workers from its global workforce of about 62,000.

"As we communicated to our employees last week, demand has deteriorated even faster than expected, and we need to adjust to reduce costs," Cummins spokesman Jon Mills said.

The furloughs are part of $250M to $300M in structural cost savings that Cummins told analysts last week were coming in response to a softening truck market.