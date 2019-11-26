Mallinckrodt updates on Acthar Gel study
Nov. 26, 2019 7:34 AM ETMallinckrodt plc (MNK)MNKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) announces positive findings from a large retrospective study of Acthar Gel in the treatment of the respiratory disease symptomatic sarcoidosis.
- The company says analysis of a test of 302 patients showed that the use of Acthar Gel was associated with improved overall health status in 95% of patients as reported by physicians' assessments, with more than half of patients (54%) seeing improvements in two or more symptoms.
- Acthar Gel is approved by the FDA for the treatment of symptomatic sarcoidosis.
- MNK +3.05% premarket to $3.72.
- Source: Press Release