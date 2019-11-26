Valaris adds $285M to revenue backlog with rig contracts

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) says it was awarded new contracts and extensions for its drilling rigs with $285M in associated revenue backlog.

Of note, the Valaris JU-87 jack-up rig won a 21-well contract with Exxon Mobil in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to start this month, with an estimated duration of 295 days and probable dayrate of $50K.

The contract for the Valaris JU-292 jack-up was extended due to the exercise of a six-well priced option with ConocoPhillips offshore Norway, with an estimated duration of 300 days through February 2021; the dayrate estimate is $185K.

The Valaris DS-18 drillship was awarded a two-well contract with an undisclosed operator in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to start in June 2020, with an estimated duration of 180 days; the dayrate estimate is $200K.