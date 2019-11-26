Dick's +13% after earnings smasher
Nov. 26, 2019 8:03 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)DKSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) soar after the company tops even the highest Q3 EPS estimate turned in by analysts and lifts full-year guidance.
- Comparable sales rose 6.0% in Q3 to smash the consensus estimate for a 3.0% gain. E-commerce sales were up 13% during the quarter. Operating margin improved 30 bps to 3.2% of sales vs. 2.5% consensus.
- Looking ahead, Dick's sees full-year EPS of $3.50 to $3.60 vs. $3.39 consensus.
- DKS +13.14% premarket to $44.61.
