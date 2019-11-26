Abercrombie & Fitch on watch after soft Hollister comp

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reports flat comparable sales growth in Q3 to miss the consensus estimate for a gain of 0.4%.

Comparable sales were up 3.0% for the Abercrombie brand, but fell 2.0% for Hollister.

Gross margin fell 80 bps Y/Y to 60.1% of sales vs. 60.4% consensus and operating margin was 1.7% of sales vs. 2.9% consensus.

CEO update: "Continued U.S. momentum was offset by challenges across several of our key international markets as well as a complicated global operating environment, which weighed on overall results. Despite these challenges, we ended the quarter with a balanced inventory position and have seen good response to our new assortments as weather has turned more seasonal, giving us confidence in our product and messaging for the important holiday period."

Looking ahead, A&F expects Q4 revenue growth of 0% to +2% vs. +1.9% consensus.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch are up 0.55% premarket to $16.42.

Previously: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 26)