Chico's FAS +8% after earnings topper

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reports comparable sales fell 2.2% in Q3 to best the consensus estimate for a 3.6% drop.

"Comparable sales improved sequentially by 10.4 percentage points at White House Black Market and by 2 points at Chico's, our largest brand. In addition, Soma's comparable sales increased double-digits for the second consecutive quarter," notes Chico's CEO Bonnie Brooks.

The retailer anticipates comparable sales will fall at a low single-digit clip in Q4.

Shares of Chico's are up 7.66% premarket to $4.50.

Previously: Chico's FAS EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 26)