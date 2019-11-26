Samsung Heavy to pay $75M settlement in Petrobras bribery case

Samsung Heavy Industries agrees to pay $75M to the U.S. Department of Justice to settle charges that it funneled bribes through an intermediary to Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) officials during 2007-13.

The Samsung shipbuilding subsidiary (OTC:SMSHF) was charged with conspiracy to violate anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

PBR also discloses that talks to sell its fertilizer business to Acron Group ended with no deal, but it remains committed to divest the business to improve its portfolio and capital allocation, according to a securities filing.

Finally, PBR's E&P director Carlos Alberto de Oliveira says the company expects to drill up to eight oil wells in 2020, mostly in the pre-salt area.