Cracker Barrel -3% after restaurant traffic falls back

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) slips in early trading after FQ1 restaurant comparable sales growth of 2.1% misses the consensus mark of +2.5%.

The restaurant chain saw a 3.6% increase in average check offset a 1.5% drop in traffic during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Cracker Barrel expects restaurant comparable sales growth of +2% vs. a prior view for +2% to +3%.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store are down 3.43% premarket to $152.10.

Previously: Cracker Barrel EPS beats by $0.11, misses on revenue (Nov. 26)