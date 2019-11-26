Fitbit +3% as filing reveals bidding war

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) gains 3.2% pre-market after an SEC filing shows another party was bidding against Google to acquire the company.

Party A's discussions with FIT started on June 11.

On October 2, Google offered $4.59/share, which FIT turned down with a request for $6/share.

Google returned on October 11 with an offer of $5.05/share. The next day, Party A raised the bid to $5.90, and Google came back at $6.50.

The bidding war continued until Google offered the final $7.35/share offer.

Alphabet's $2.1B acquisition of Fitbit was announced on November 1.