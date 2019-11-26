Seeking Alpha
On the Move

NTNX, DKS among premarket gainers

SA News Editor

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI+323% on positive test results.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX+18% on Q1 earnings.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) +11%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS+11% on Q3 earnings, FY guidance.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT+11% on FDA approval of Oxbryta.

BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) +10% on deleveraging initiatives.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) +10%.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +7% on completing safety testing in Phase 2 trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) +6%.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) +5%.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK+5% on updating Acthar Gel study.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) +5% on receiving approval to commence construction of a public works project in Northern California.

