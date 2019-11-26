NTNX, DKS among premarket gainers

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) +323% on positive test results.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) +18% on Q1 earnings.
InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) +11%.
DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) +11% on Q3 earnings, FY guidance.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) +11% on FDA approval of Oxbryta.
BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) +10% on deleveraging initiatives.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) +10%.
Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +7% on completing safety testing in Phase 2 trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) +6%.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) +5%.
Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) +5% on updating Acthar Gel study.
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) +5% on receiving approval to commence construction of a public works project in Northern California.
