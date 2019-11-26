Westpac CEO quits over money laundering scandal
Nov. 26, 2019 Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) By: Carl Surran
- Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) CEO Brian Hartzer has stepped down over a money laundering scandal with possible links to child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was "not a major issue" and that he would stay on.
- Australian regulators last week launched legal action accusing WBK of enabling 23M payments in breach of counter-terrorism financing and money-laundering laws, with some of the transactions potentially linked to "child exploitation risks."
- The bank, Australia's second largest, also says Chairman Lindsay Maxsted will retire next year.