Westpac CEO quits over money laundering scandal

  • Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) CEO Brian Hartzer has stepped down over a money laundering scandal with possible links to child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was "not a major issue" and that he would stay on.
  • Australian regulators last week launched legal action accusing WBK of enabling 23M payments in breach of counter-terrorism financing and money-laundering laws, with some of the transactions potentially linked to "child exploitation risks."
  • The bank, Australia's second largest, also says Chairman Lindsay Maxsted will retire next year.
