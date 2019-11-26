Tariff concerns send discounters lower

Dollar General (DG -1.4%) and Five Below (FIVE -2%) open lower after Dollar Tree (DLTR -15.4%) drops guidance due largely to the anticipated negative impact of tariffs.
The retailer estimates that Section 301 tariffs will increase its cost of goods sold in Q4 by ~$19M or $0.06 per share if tariffs are fully implemented. A protracted trade war could make the damage even worse.
