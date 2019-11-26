Beacon Roofing Supply posts lower profitability in Q4

Beacon Roofing Supply slipped (BECN -5.9% ) as the Q4 earnings came in below expectations.

Net sales increased 4.9% Y/Y to $2.03B, with residential & non-residential roofing product sales up 12.7% and 2.4%, respectively; while complementary product sales decreased 3.2% compared to the prior year.

Existing markets net sales increased 4.8%, driven mainly by 13.2% growth in residential roofing.

Net income fell 43% to $27.4M, on lower margins and higher acquisition-related costs compared to 2018.

Both gross and operating margins declined 110bps to 24.3% and 4.4% respectively

The Company also announced resignation of its EVP & CFO Joseph Nowicki, later this fiscal year

Previously: Beacon Roofing Supply EPS misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (Nov. 25)