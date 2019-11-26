Chicago budget vote could impact Uber, Lyft

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's $11.65B 2020 budget proposal goes up for a City Council vote today.

The budget includes Lightfoot's plan to raise fees on downtown ride-hailing services to add $40M in revenue, which could impact the operations of Uber (UBER +1.8% ) and Lyft (LYFT -0.3% ).

The "downtown zone surcharge" would add $1.75 per trip to single rides and $0.60 to shared rides. A surcharge would apply to weekday rides from 6 AM to 10 PM, raising the solo trip fee from $0.72 per ride to $3.

Uber previously offered Lightfoot its own fee structure to raise money, but Lightfoot said it wasn't "a real plan."