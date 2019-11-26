Stocks barely move after setting record highs

Stocks are off to a flat open a day after the three main benchmarks all tallied record highs; S&P and Nasdaq both +0.1%, Dow flat.
Top trade negotiators from the U.S. and China reportedly held a phone call overnight, but the news was not followed by anything substantial.
European markets also show little movement, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.
In U.S. corporate news, Best Buy (+6.5%) and Dick's Sporting Goods (+15.8%) are higher while Dollar Tree (-16.3%) and Palo Alto Networks (-9.6%) are lower following earnings results.
Nine of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors trade within 0.3% of their flat lines, with real estate (+0.4%) topping the early leaderboard while energy (-0.4%) brings up the rear.
U.S. Treasury prices have edged higher, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields down 2 bps to 1.59% and 1.74%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 98.34.
WTI January crude oil +0.7% to $58.44/bbl.
Still ahead: consumer confidence, new home sales, Richmond Fed manufacturing
