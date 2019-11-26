Analysts raise AMBA targets after beats

Roth (Neutral rating) raises its Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) target by $5 to $60 after yesterday's Q3 beats and upside outlook.

The firm was "encouraged" by core segment growth and sees the "significant EPS upside" shows the leverage inherent in Ambarella's model.

More action: Stifel raises its AMBA target by a dollar to $55, citing the building momentum in computer vision. The firm remains on the sidelines on near-term concerns, including the over 70% YTD share gain.

AMBA shares are down 2.1% to $56.80.

Ambarella has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.