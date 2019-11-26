Eyes on the strong new home sales print

A nice little data point arrived this morning for Home Depot (HD +0.2% ) and Lowe's (LOW +0.2% ).

The two-month new home sales tally recorded in the U.S. was reported as the best in over 12 years. The data also revealed that 18% of new homes sold in October cost more than $500K, up from 14% the prior month.

The two home improvement retailers have seen their share prices correlate positively to increasing new home sales in the past.