Eyes on the strong new home sales print

A nice little data point arrived this morning for Home Depot (HD +0.2%) and Lowe's (LOW +0.2%).
The two-month new home sales tally recorded in the U.S. was reported as the best in over 12 years. The data also revealed that 18% of new homes sold in October cost more than $500K, up from 14% the prior month.
The two home improvement retailers have seen their share prices correlate positively to increasing new home sales in the past.
Of course, the data point is also being watched by Beazer Homes (BZH +0.8%), Toll Brothers (TOL +0.1%), D.R. Horton (DHI +0.6%), Lennar (LEN +0.3%), Hovnanian (HOV -1.3%) and KB Home (KBH +0.3%).
