Abu Dhabi planning up to $1.5B Aramco IPO stake - Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi is planning to contribute as much as $1.5B into Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) IPO, as the Saudis call on friendly neighbors to prop up a deal that has failed to draw foreign investors, Bloomberg reports.
If Abu Dhabi puts in such a large order, it would mean the institutional offering is almost certainly fully covered; institutional subscriptions totaled 58.4B riyals ($15.6B), lead manager for the offering Samba Capital had said earlier, representing ~90% of the institutional tranche.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has made the Aramco share sale a centerpiece of his plan to modernize the Saudi economy, will make an official visit to Abu Dhabi tomorrow, according to Saudi TV.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on ARMCO