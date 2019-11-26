Abu Dhabi planning up to $1.5B Aramco IPO stake - Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi is planning to contribute as much as $1.5B into Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) IPO, as the Saudis call on friendly neighbors to prop up a deal that has failed to draw foreign investors, Bloomberg reports.

If Abu Dhabi puts in such a large order, it would mean the institutional offering is almost certainly fully covered; institutional subscriptions totaled 58.4B riyals ($15.6B), lead manager for the offering Samba Capital had said earlier, representing ~90% of the institutional tranche.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has made the Aramco share sale a centerpiece of his plan to modernize the Saudi economy, will make an official visit to Abu Dhabi tomorrow, according to Saudi TV.