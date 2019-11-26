ArcelorMittal to launch new sustainability program across Europe

ArcelorMittal (MT -0.1% ) says it has launched a new sustainability program to secure a responsible steel site certification for its flat products plants across Europe.

MT says its 12-month program will enable each site to prove that its production processes meet rigorous standards across a range of social, environmental and governance criteria.

The standards are based on 12 principles aimed at improving steel production's impact on climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, water and biodiversity, human rights, labor rights and business activity.

MT says its sites in Belgium, Germany, Spain and France will be the first to be audited, with others to follow.