Allegheny Technologies issues 5.875% $350M senior notes due 2027

Allegheny Technologies (ATI -0.2% ) issued $350M of new senior unsecured notes at a 5.875% interest rate due in December 2027.

The company will use the proceeds of the 2027 Notes, along with cash on hand, to redeem all its outstanding $500M of 5.95% senior unsecured notes due January 2021 on December 23, 2019.

These actions will reduce company’s debt by $150M and are expected to reduce annual interest expense by $9M beginning in 2020.

