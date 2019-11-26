Seeking Alpha
Pockets of retail gain off strong earnings

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

The sporting goods sector is having a strong day after Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +18.9%) came in with a strong earnings report and positive outlook on the holiday quarter.

Notable gainers include Foot Locker (FL +1.9%), Hibbett Sports (HIBB +4.2%), Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH +2.6%) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV +1.1%).

There's also a lot of good cheer in the apparel store sector after Chico's FAS cruised past estimates. Stage Stores (SSI +3.1%), RTW Retailwinds (RTW +3.9%), Express (EXPR +4.4%), Citi Trends (CTRN +5.5%), Francesca's (FRAN +2.9%), Guess (GES +2.5%), Tilly's (TLYS +2.7%) and J. Jill (JILL +4.4%) are all showing gains.

Best Buy's strong guidance appears to be giving a bit of a lift to Target (TGT +1.7%), Costco (COST +0.2%) and GameStop (GME +1.4%).

The trade news is also leaning to the positive side today, which could be also helping sentiment with tariff impact in mind.

