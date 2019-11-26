Pockets of retail gain off strong earnings

The sporting goods sector is having a strong day after Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +18.9% ) came in with a strong earnings report and positive outlook on the holiday quarter.

Notable gainers include Foot Locker (FL +1.9% ), Hibbett Sports (HIBB +4.2% ), Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH +2.6% ) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV +1.1% ).

There's also a lot of good cheer in the apparel store sector after Chico's FAS cruised past estimates. Stage Stores (SSI +3.1% ), RTW Retailwinds (RTW +3.9% ), Express (EXPR +4.4% ), Citi Trends (CTRN +5.5% ), Francesca's (FRAN +2.9% ), Guess (GES +2.5% ), Tilly's (TLYS +2.7% ) and J. Jill (JILL +4.4% ) are all showing gains.

Best Buy's strong guidance appears to be giving a bit of a lift to Target (TGT +1.7% ), Costco (COST +0.2% ) and GameStop (GME +1.4% ).

The trade news is also leaning to the positive side today, which could be also helping sentiment with tariff impact in mind.