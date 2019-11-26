Dycom Industries +8% post Q3 earnings beat

Dycom Industries (DY +8.1% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 4.2% Y/Y to $884.12M, and organic growth of 4.7% Y/Y, reflecting increased demand from 3 of the top 5 customers.

Top 5 customers represented 77.3% of contract revenues in Q3 2020.

Q3 Adj. EBITDA was $91.72M (-7% Y/Y); and margin declined by 125 bps to 10.4%.

G&A expenses were $69.87M (+1.6% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 7.9%, down by 20 bps.

Company reported total liquidity of $216.9M, as of October 26, 2019, consisting of availability under Senior Credit Facility and cash on hand.

Q4 Outlook: Contract revenues $700M to $740M; GAAP EPS $(0.27)-$(0.10); and Non-GAAP EPS $(0.15)-$0.02.

