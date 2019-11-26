Kosmos comes up dry in Gulf of Mexico exploration well

Kosmos Energy (KOS -6% ) says it completed drilling at its Resolution exploration well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but the primary exploration objective was water-bearing.

KOS says the well - owned 50-50 with BP - will be plugged and abandoned.

KOS expects to record ~$55M of exploration expense in Q4 related to the drilling of the Resolution well.

The company plans to spud the Oldfield prospect early next month, with results in Q1 2020; KOS owns a 40% stake in the well, while Hess has 60%.