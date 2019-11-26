U.S. auto sales expected to drop in November

TrueCar forecasts new vehicle sales will fall 3.0% in November on an adjusted basis to 1,399,639 units. Retail deliveries are seen falling 2.6% during the month.
"Economic fundamentals remain solid with November auto sales continuing to follow a similar trend as previous months in 2019 with a slight year-over-year decline," notes TrueCar's Oliver Strauss.
Ford (F -0.4%) and General Motors (GM -0.3%) are expected to lose market share during the month with volume drops, while Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF), Honda (HMC -1.7%) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) are forecast to post gains.
