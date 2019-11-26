Demand for jack-up rigs growing, Borr Drilling says

Borr Drilling (BORR -4.1% ) drops after reporting a Q3 net loss of $79.2M and adjusted EBITDA of $13.8M.

The market for modern jack-up rigs has reached 90% utilization for the first time in the cycle, and the demand for jack-up rigs is growing, the company says.

Borr says there is visible demand for more than 50 jack-ups in the next 12 months, and only 14 warm stacked units remain in the market, but the company owns five of them.

Borr currently has 19 contracted rigs, with another 12 left to be contracted including seven yet to be delivered, which the company says places it "in a strong market position, both in terms of capacity and the age profile of our fleet."