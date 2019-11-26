Chipotle +3% after Cowen points to margin upside

Chipotle (CMG +3.1% ) is higher after Cowen lifts the restaurant stock to an Outperform rating after having it lined up at Market Perform.

Analyst Andrew Charles and team call Chipotle better and faster into 2020, a reiteration of what other analysts have been saying about the company's recent track record of strong execution.

"The digital strategy will be further enhanced in the coming years from a new digital drive-thru format, known as Chipotlane, that we expect to further drive digital sales mix and enhance new store return on investment," writes Charles.

"Along with greater proficiency harnessing data from 2019's loyalty program launch, we view our five-year digital target as a checkpoint, not an end point," he adds.

A key point from Charles is the upside anticipated from the utilization by Chipotle of a second assembly line for digital orders.

Chipotle is called a "best idea" for 2020 on the expectation that a higher mix of digital sales will propel margins.

Cowen is late to the sell-side party on Chipotle, with 15 firms in with Buy-equivalent ratings vs. 18 with Neutral-equivalent ratings and 3 with sell-equivalent ratings. Cowen's price target of $970 is well above the average PT pf $841.