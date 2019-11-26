ChemoCentryx soars to all-time highs following avacopan results

ChemoCentryx (CCXI +245.9% ) shares nearly quadruple in value after reporting positive results from its Phase 3 ADVOCATE study evaluating safety and efficacy of avacopan, an oral C5a receptor inhibitor.

Piper Jaffray reiterates an Overweight rating and raises its CCXI stock price target to $54 from $17, as analyst Edward Tenthoff believes avacopan could replace steroids in standard-of-care treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis and potentially more broadly.

H.C. Wainwright maintains its Buy rating and lifts its CCXI target to $40 from $23, and the firm increases its probability of success for avacopan to 70% from 30% following yesterday's positive data.

J.P. Morgan's Anupam Rama hikes his price target to $28 from $14 after the data's "clear upside surprise."

CCXI's average Sell Side Rating is Very Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.