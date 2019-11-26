ChemoCentryx soars to all-time highs following avacopan results

ChemoCentryx (CCXI +245.9%) shares nearly quadruple in value after reporting positive results from its Phase 3 ADVOCATE study evaluating safety and efficacy of avacopan, an oral C5a receptor inhibitor.
Piper Jaffray reiterates an Overweight rating and raises its CCXI stock price target to $54 from $17, as analyst Edward Tenthoff believes avacopan could replace steroids in standard-of-care treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis and potentially more broadly.
H.C. Wainwright maintains its Buy rating and lifts its CCXI target to $40 from $23, and the firm increases its probability of success for avacopan to 70% from 30% following yesterday's positive data.
J.P. Morgan's Anupam Rama hikes his price target to $28 from $14 after the data's "clear upside surprise."
CCXI's average Sell Side Rating is Very Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on CCXI