Uber rival launching soon in London

One day after Uber (UBER +3% ) lost its London license, Indian ride-hail company Ola announces plans to launch in the city in the coming weeks.

Ola touts its safety practices, which include facial recognition for drivers. Transport for London cited safety concerns when pulling Uber's license.

A CNBC source says Ola might start with a soft launch next month before a full roll-out in mid-January.

Ola received its permit to operate in London earlier this year.

Ride-hail operators in London include Bolt, Kapten, and Gett. Uber can continue picking up riders, pending an appeal of its loss.