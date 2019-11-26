Macau expected to post worst month of the year

Macau gross gaming revenue growth in November is very likely to be the lowest of the year, according to Nomura Instinet.

"We estimate GGR for the month should settle around MOP22.5-23bn. The midpoint of the estimated range implies a 9% YoY decline in November, or ~580bp of sequential deceleration, given a tougher one-year growth comp," writes analyst Harry Curtis after crunching the numbers.

The -9% GGR forecast from Nomura is actually better than -13% to -10% range forecast by Bernstein.

Both firms agree that the nearby Hong Kong protests aren't the only headwind that Macau casinos faced during the month.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

