Equinor to drill 30-40 exploration wells next year

Equinor (EQNR -2% ) says it plans to drill 30-40 oil and gas exploration wells in 2020, similar to this year, with Brazil a "hotspot" of its international efforts.

Included in the total will be 20-30 exploration wells on the Norwegian continental shelf, focusing on the North Sea, plus wells at the Johan Castberg and Wisting discoveries in the Barents Sea, head of exploration Tim Dodson tells Reuters.

Internationally, EQNR's exploration efforts will focus on proving new resources off Brazil, where the company plans to drill five wells over the next two years.

Dodson says some high-impact wells, which target resources of more than a net 100M boe, will be drilled off Brazil and in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but the company will be selective in adding more acreage in Brazil, where it already plans to develop the Carcara discovery.