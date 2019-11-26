Credit Suisse positive on eBay

Credit Suisse runs through the numbers of eBay's (EBAY -0.1% ) highly-anticipated $4.05B sale of StubHub to viagogo

"Our previously published sum of the parts valuation contemplated $2.1 billion in enterprise value for StubHub on a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple and a 20% control premium. Using an underlying acquisition value of ~$483 million (for all of StubHub, Zvents, TicketBis, Ticket Util), we estimated post-tax value to be ~$1.8 billion or roughly $2.12 per share (on a 20% corporate tax rate). The announced price of $4.05 billion implies $3.3 billion in post-tax value, or $3.99 per share which works out to a delta of about ~$1.87 per share."

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on eBay following the asset sale and price target of $47. The average sell-side PT on eBay is $40.40.

Previously: EBay +6% after selling StubHub (Nov. 25)