Piedmont gets US permit for lithium project

Piedmont Lithium (PLL +0.6% ) received a Clean Water Act Section 404 Standard Individual Permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers, marking the only federal permit required for the proposed mine and concentrator in North Carolina.

The company said that a preliminary feasibility study for the lithium hydroxide plant is expected to complete by Q2 2020, with a definitive feasibility study for the integrated project slated for the end of 2020.

An initial scoping study into the mine and concentrator project estimated capital requirement of $168M to sustain an annual production rate of 22,700 tonnes of lithium hydroxide over a mine life of 25 years.