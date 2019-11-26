Ford ready for Cybertruck challenge
Nov. 26, 2019 12:35 PM ETTSLA, FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor385 Comments
- A tug of war between Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck and a comparable Ford (F -0.3%) F-150/F-450 is going to be richly entertaining if it actually goes off as a Twitter exchange between Elon Musk and Ford's Sunny Madra seems to indicate could happen.
- Beyond entertainment value, comparisons of the two trucks in terms of torque, functionality and pricing could be key for truck demand for either line. Also of importance will be the timing of when the Cybertruck's top configuration level with three electric motors will be available for delivery.
- Shares of Tesla are down 6% since the Cybertruck event, while Ford is up 1%.