TD Bank keeps valuable sweep deal in Schwab-Ameritrade merger - DJ

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD -1% ) would hold on to a valuable perk in Charles Schwab's proposed takeover of TD Ameritrade, Dow Jones reports, after re-negotiating a sweep agreement that was an important source of low-cost deposits and margin income.

TD Bank, which will own 13.4% of the combined entity after the deal closes, will continue to collect fees for maintaining uninvested cash in sweep deposit accounts for Ameritrade's legacy customers until at least 2031.

The sweeps totaled $103B at the end of July, according to the report, but Schwab will be able to start reducing the amount by $10B/year once the merger is completed, to a floor of $50B.

Cormark banking analyst Meny Grauman estimates the value of the fees Ameritrade pays TD, as well as the investment gains TD makes from investing the money, will fall but that is still better than losing the earnings stream entirely, saying "They made the best of a challenging situation."