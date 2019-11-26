Federal prosecutors launch criminal opioid probe - WSJ

Federal prosecutors open a criminal investigation into whether opioid companies violated the federal Controlled Substances Act, according to WSJ sources.

Six companies revealed in filings that they received grand-jury subpoenas, and sources say the request was related to the Brooklyn federal probe.

Companies that received subpoenas: Teva (TEVA -7.7% ), Mallinckrodt (MNK -5.3% ), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.4% ), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX -10.4% ), AmerisourceBergen (ABC -3.8% ), and McKesson (MCK -4.6% ).

The probe is in the early stages, and additional companies could receive subpoenas in the coming months.