Federal prosecutors launch criminal opioid probe - WSJ

Federal prosecutors open a criminal investigation into whether opioid companies violated the federal Controlled Substances Act, according to WSJ sources.
Six companies revealed in filings that they received grand-jury subpoenas, and sources say the request was related to the Brooklyn federal probe.
Companies that received subpoenas: Teva (TEVA -7.7%), Mallinckrodt (MNK -5.3%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.4%), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX -10.4%), AmerisourceBergen (ABC -3.8%), and McKesson (MCK -4.6%).
The probe is in the early stages, and additional companies could receive subpoenas in the coming months.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on TEVA