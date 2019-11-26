Seeking Alpha
On the Move | Healthcare 

Federal prosecutors launch criminal opioid probe - WSJ

|About: Teva Pharmaceutical Industr... (TEVA)|By:, SA News Editor

Federal prosecutors open a criminal investigation into whether opioid companies violated the federal Controlled Substances Act, according to WSJ sources.

Six companies revealed in filings that they received grand-jury subpoenas, and sources say the request was related to the Brooklyn federal probe.

Companies that received subpoenas: Teva (TEVA -7.7%), Mallinckrodt (MNK -5.3%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.4%), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX -10.4%), AmerisourceBergen (ABC -3.8%), and McKesson (MCK -4.6%).

The probe is in the early stages, and additional companies could receive subpoenas in the coming months.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on TEVA